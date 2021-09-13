5 Things To Do

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
TOUR
Join a walking tour of historic buildings, corrals & special exhibits at Historic Canoa Ranch on Sept. 18 at 8:30 a.m. at the ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road. Online registration required: www.pima.gov/nrpr Details at 520-724-5375.
MUSIC
Enjoy a great evening of jazz, R&B, funk & fusion when the 8-piece Desert Fever combo performs in Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
DANCE
Enjoy a mix of DJ music at the GVR Saturday Night Dance Club casual dance on Sept. 18, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Canoa Hills Social Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol. BYOB & appetizer to share. No shorts or flip flops.
SOCIAL
Come listen to “Oldies but Goodies” with the Desert Ukes at the FID Friday Social on Sept. 17, 9 to 10:30 a.m., along with refreshments, at Friends in Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. All are welcome. 520-625-1150.
WALK
Lace up your sneakers and join the Better Than Ever Walking Group for some exercise and camaraderie starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays at Canoa Hills Trails Park in Green Valley. Details: Kathy, 520-625-0159.