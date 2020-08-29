5 things to do

MUSIC
American blues guitarist Buddy Guy brings his “The Blues is Alive and Well” show to The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St. in Tucson, today at 8 p.m. Tickets: 520-740-1000 or email info@rialtotheatre.com
SHOW
The JOGS Tucson Gem & Jewelry Fall Show, with social distancing & required masks & temperature checks, runs Sept. 3-6 at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit: jogsshow.com
PARK
Colossal Cave Mountain Park in Tucson is open daily 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering classic cave tours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with masks required, plus a cafe, gift shop, or even a night under the stars at the campground. Visit: colossalcave.com
SHOW
The Best of Gaslight Summer Nights presents outdoor comedy & entertainment Sept. 5-6 at 7:30 p.m. Admission per carload; outdoor social distancing, at The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. Tickets: 520-886-9428.
HISTORY
The Amerind Foundation offers a recording of its recent online lecture, “The Global Spanish Empire,” by John G. Douglass and Christine D. Beaule.