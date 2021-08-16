5 Things to Do

DANCE

GVR Saturday Night Dance Club gathers at the Canoa Hills Social Center on August 21, 6 to 9 p.m., with DJ Michael Nunez. Members & guests welcome. BYOB and light snacks. Attire is nightclub chic. Carol: 520-275-1559.

MUSIC

Enjoy an evening of Western songs & stories when Bill Ganz of the Western Music Association performs Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.

RUN/WALK

Join in the 15th Annual TMC Meet Me Downtown in-person 5k Run and Walk, with a safe pre- & post-race experience, beginning at 6:30 a.m.at Armory Park, 222 S. 5th Avenue in Tucson. Sign up: https://runtucson.net/

SOCIAL

Humorous short stories from Patty La Pierre are on tap at the FID Friday Social on Aug. 20, 9 to 10:30 a.m., along with refreshments, at Friends in Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. All are welcome. 520-625-1150.

CELEBRATION

Enjoy history, heritage & culture at Celebration of All Things Tucson/S-cuk Son with music, dancing & more, on Aug. 20 at Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 Court Ave. Gates open 5:45 p.m., programs begin 6:15 p.m.

