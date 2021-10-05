5 Things To Do

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
MUSIC
The Green Valley Summer Big Band presents a program of exciting big band arrangements when it performs Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
MEDITATION
An opportunity to grow in love, harmony and wellness is available when the GV Meditation Group gathers on Sundays, including Oct. 10, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Posada Life Community Services, 780 S. Park Centre Ave. 520-891-7478.
TOUR
All ages can join a Walking Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch, featuring vintage buildings, corrals & special exhibits of people of Canoa, on Oct. 9, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road. Tickets: 520-724-5375.
CRAFTS
Come enjoy and share techniques of needlepoint, knitting, crocheting & other needle and thread projects at the GVR Needle Arts Club on Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. at Casa Paloma 1, 400 W. Circulo Del Paladin. Details; 713-324-5221.
MOVIE
Enjoy a family outing at the Movie in the Park, featuring “The Addams Family” showing at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the town of Sahuarita's Anamax Park, field 4, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas. Details: 520-445-7850.