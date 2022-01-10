5 Things To Do

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
MUSIC
Broadway star & recording artist David Burnham celebrates the legendary Tom Jones on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Green Valley Recreation West Center Auditorium, 1111 South GVR Drive. Tickets & info: 520-625-0288.
TOUR
All ages can visit historic building & special exhibits of the people of Canoa on a Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch on Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road. Tickets: 520-724-5375 or education@pima.gov
CONCERT
Hear a Salute to Hank Williams, Patsy Cline & Early Country Music at “Your Cheatin' Heart” on Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
NATURE
Join naturalist & videographer David Dean for a look at the lives of mountain animals as the GVR Forum Club presents “Candid Critters of the Catalinas” on Jan. 12 at 9 a.m. at the GVR Desert Hills Social Center, 2980 S. Camino del Sol.
JAZZ
Enjoy red-hot jazz improv by national & local musicians, including The Groove Quarter, at the TJF Jazz Jam on Jan. 15, noon through the entire afternoon, at Hotel Congress, 311 W. Congress St. in Tucson. Tickets: 520-762-6260.
