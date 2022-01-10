5 Things To Do

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

MUSIC

Broadway star & recording artist David Burnham celebrates the legendary Tom Jones on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Green Valley Recreation West Center Auditorium, 1111 South GVR Drive. Tickets & info: 520-625-0288.

TOUR

All ages can visit historic building & special exhibits of the people of Canoa on a Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch on Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road. Tickets: 520-724-5375 or education@pima.gov

CONCERT

Hear a Salute to Hank Williams, Patsy Cline & Early Country Music at “Your Cheatin' Heart” on Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.

NATURE

Join naturalist & videographer David Dean for a look at the lives of mountain animals as the GVR Forum Club presents “Candid Critters of the Catalinas” on Jan. 12 at 9 a.m. at the GVR Desert Hills Social Center, 2980 S. Camino del Sol.

JAZZ

Enjoy red-hot jazz improv by national & local musicians, including The Groove Quarter, at the TJF Jazz Jam on Jan. 15, noon through the entire afternoon, at Hotel Congress, 311 W. Congress St. in Tucson. Tickets: 520-762-6260.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?