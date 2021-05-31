5 Things to Do

CONCERT
Enjoy Soothing Acoustic Meets Electric Virtuosity when guitar master Eduardo Costa performs June 16 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
MUSEUM
Come visit the Desert at Night on Saturday evenings until 9 p.m. in June as nocturnal animals play in the evening at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road on Tucson’s west side. Visit: http://www.desertmuseum.org/visit/events_saturday.php
CELEBRATION
Enjoy art, handcrafts & folk art, Mexican cuisine, live music and more at Celebracíon Sahuarita on June 5, 6 to 8 p.m., at Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park. https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eht2ar6k9d738490&oseq=&c=&ch=
ART
Come view the “Purple Mountain Majesty,” featuring stunning violet hues in desert paintings of Diana Madaras, throughout June at the Madaras Galley, 3035 N. Swan Road in Tucson. 520-615-3001.
SWIM
Enjoy 90-minute Open Swim times on Saturdays at 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. and Sundays at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. at the Sahuarita Aquatic Center, 16230 S. Starlight View Lane. Register: https://secure.rec1.com/AZ/sahuarita-az/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE0OTk4OTI=