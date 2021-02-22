5 Things To Do

MUSIC
The Tucson Jazz Institute Ellington Band, a leading high school jazz ensemble, performs March 6 at 4 p.m. on the patio at the Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
LUNCH
All are welcome to enjoy a drive-thru to-go meal at the S.O.U.L. Lunch on Feb. 25, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior parking lot, 555 S. La Cañada Drive.
PARKS
The National Parks Store in Tucson presents digital programs on Camp Bonita and Chiricahua National Monument, Second Lieutenant Henry Flipper, and Buffalo Soldiers at Fort Larned Historic Site. Visit: wnpa.org/news
VIDEO
View the award-winning Ballet Tucson's interview-based video, produced by their Ballet Tucson Bravo League, a newly formed group of young professionals, with performances, classes and more at http://bit.ly/BTLoveofBallet
THEATER
Obie Award-winning theater-makers 600 HIGHWAY MEN's “A THOUSAND WAYS” Part One: A Phone Call, is available virtually on Feb. 27 & 28 from arizona arts LIVE. Tickets: https://arizonaartslive.com/a-thousand-ways?