5 Things To Do

MUSIC

The Tucson Jazz Institute Ellington Band, a leading high school jazz ensemble, performs March 6 at 4 p.m. on the patio at the Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.

LUNCH

All are welcome to enjoy a drive-thru to-go meal at the S.O.U.L. Lunch on Feb. 25, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior parking lot, 555 S. La Cañada Drive.

PARKS

The National Parks Store in Tucson presents digital programs on Camp Bonita and Chiricahua National Monument, Second Lieutenant Henry Flipper, and Buffalo Soldiers at Fort Larned Historic Site. Visit: wnpa.org/news

VIDEO

View the award-winning Ballet Tucson's interview-based video, produced by their Ballet Tucson Bravo League, a newly formed group of young professionals, with performances, classes and more at http://bit.ly/BTLoveofBallet

THEATER

Obie Award-winning theater-makers 600 HIGHWAY MEN's “A THOUSAND WAYS” Part One: A Phone Call, is available virtually on Feb. 27 & 28 from arizona arts LIVE. Tickets: https://arizonaartslive.com/a-thousand-ways?

