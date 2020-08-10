5 Things To Do

LUNCH
To-go S.O.U.L. lunches are available through a drive-through take out on August 13 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. 520-625-2612.
BIOSPHERE
Self-guided mobile app Nighttime Driving Tours around Biosphere 2 with special illuminations are being offered for Aug. 14-15 & 21-22 to visitors from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets, details & app: https://tickets.b2.arizona.edu/
MOVIE
Come view “Mary Poppins,” rated PG-13, at Sahuarita Parks & Recreation's free Drive-In Movie on August 15 at Quail Creek-Veterans Memorial Park. Gates open 7 p.m., movie at 8 p.m. 520-445-7850.
MAGIC SHOW
Enjoy laughter, astonishment and excitement at The Virtual Magic Show with John Shryock on Aug. 15, 6 to 7 p.m., presented by The Gaslight Theatre on the Zoom app. $25 per view for entire household. Reservations: www.thegaslighttheatre.com
SAFE DRIVING
All ages can join a free Parent Teen Webinar on Safe Driving on August 27, 5 to 6:15 p.m. Email: info@impactteendrivers.org or phone 916-733-7432