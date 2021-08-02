5 Things To Do

MUSIC
Check out the Green Valley Open Jam featuring instrumental jamming to standard tunes — rock, jazz, country, or blues — on August 4, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Posada Life Community Services, 780 Park Centre Ave. Details: 303-641-3596.
SOCIAL
View a slide show of beautiful Madera Canyon with Friends of Madera Canyon's Doug Moore, plus refreshments, at the FID Friday Social on August 6, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Friends in Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.
FILM
Enjoy comedy in the silent movie era at “The Hollywood Laugh Factory,” a film by Phil Wenstrand, on August 11 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
STORIES
Enjoy a Family Story Hour with storyteller and author Doug Hocking, featuring “Mountain Man, Bill Sublette,” on August 7, 10 to 11 a.m., at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park's Old Schoolhouse, 1 Burruel St. 520-398-2252
CONCERT
Live Music at the Lake returns to Sahuarita Lake Park, with Little House of Funk playing 90 minutes of Sonora Soul with R&B, Blues & Funk, on August 7 at 7 p.m. at the park at 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.