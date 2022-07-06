5 Things To Do

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NATURE

Learn all about ecosystems & their importance at the virtual What is Biodiversity & Why it is Important?, presented by Pima County's Environmental Education on July 13, 6 to 7 p.m. Sign up: 520-724-5375.

PICKLEBALL

Learn to play Pickleball or get a refresher in the basics at a Pickleball Clinic on July 12, 8 to 9:30 a.m., at Parque Los Arroyos, 18225 S. Avenida Arroyo Seco. More clinics available. Register at www.facebook.com/SAPApage.

MUSIC

Enjoy a soulful, sensational concert at “Bring Back That Lovin' Feelin': A Salute to the Righteous Brothers & Blue-Eyed Soul” on July 8, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m., at the Community Performance & Art Center. Tickets: 520-399-1750.

GARDENS

Join a guided tour of the gardens of Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road, on July 8 at 9 a.m with Green Valley Gardeners' Raydine Taber. All ages welcome. Online registration required:www.pima.gov/nrpr.

BIBLE SCHOOL

Youngsters can enjoy a week of adventures at the Jerusalem Marketplace Vacation Bible School on July 11-15, 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Cañada Drive. Sign up: 520-509-5037.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?