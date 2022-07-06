5 Things To Do

Learn all about ecosystems & their importance at the virtual What is Biodiversity & Why it is Important?, presented by Pima County's Environmental Education on July 13, 6 to 7 p.m. Sign up: 520-724-5375.
PICKLEBALL
Learn to play Pickleball or get a refresher in the basics at a Pickleball Clinic on July 12, 8 to 9:30 a.m., at Parque Los Arroyos, 18225 S. Avenida Arroyo Seco. More clinics available. Register at www.facebook.com/SAPApage.
MUSIC
Enjoy a soulful, sensational concert at “Bring Back That Lovin' Feelin': A Salute to the Righteous Brothers & Blue-Eyed Soul” on July 8, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m., at the Community Performance & Art Center. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
GARDENS
Join a guided tour of the gardens of Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road, on July 8 at 9 a.m with Green Valley Gardeners' Raydine Taber. All ages welcome. Online registration required:www.pima.gov/nrpr.
BIBLE SCHOOL
Youngsters can enjoy a week of adventures at the Jerusalem Marketplace Vacation Bible School on July 11-15, 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Cañada Drive. Sign up: 520-509-5037.
