LUNCH
Posada Life's Senior Lunch Program is providing bagged, frozen to-go meals to participants, plus activity materials, on Mondays and Wednesdays outside the Community Center on the La Posada campus. 520-302-2732 or 520-393-6840.
CONCERT
Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance presents online concerts on May 21 with classical piano and violin by Alexander Tentser & Anna Gendler at 5 p.m. via Facebook.com/SAACA/live/
SCULPTURES
SculptureTucson artists welcome the public to safely view the new Pop-up Sculpture Park from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31 at the Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort parking lot, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road in Tucson.
AUTHOR SERIES
Tucson Festival of Books presents Facebook Live conversation with W. Bruce Cameron, author of “A Dog's Purpose,” today at 3 p.m. via https://www.facebook.com/tucsonfestivalofbooks
BIRDING
In place of its Southeast Arizona Birding Festival in August, Tucson Audubon Society is offering virtual birding events and classes via Zoom video conferencing on selected dates from May 20 to June 3. Visit: http://tucsonaudubon.org/news-events/