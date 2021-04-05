5 Things To Do

WALK
Enjoy time in nature during a tranquil stroll on a Mindful Nature Walk on April 9, 8 to 9 a.m., at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road in Green Valley, with social distancing. Online registration: 520-724-5375.
HISTORY
Borderlands Forum presents Santa Cruz Valley National Heritage Area Tour, virtually on April 9 at 9 a.m.. via Zoom. Tickets: https://bca.z2systems.com/np/clients/bca/eventRegistration.jsp?event=1156&
THEATER
Enjoy the heartfelt letters and cards from two friends in “Love Letters,” on April 10-11, 17-18 & 24-25 at 4 p.m. at GV's Community Performance & Art Center. Free admission; tickets required: https://performingartscenter.thundertix.com/
MOVIE
All ages can enjoy a Movie in the Park on April 10, 7:15 to 10 p.m., at Anamax Park's Field 4. Register at 520-445-7850 by noon on April 9, then bring a blanket, chairs & snacks for a distanced movie experience.
MARKET
The open-air Mercado Flea Market in Tucson, featuring antiques, collectibles and vintage items, runs April 11 from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. at Avenida Del Convento between the Mercado San Agustin and the MSA Annex. Details: www.mercadodistrict.com