5 Things to Do

SUPPORT
Join in frank, compassionate, confidential discussion & support with the local Good Grief Group on Tuesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at 240 W. Continental Road. Details: 520-207-5711.
ENTERTAINMENT
Best of Gaslight Fall Revue offers outdoor comedy & entertainment on Tuesdays, Saturdays & Sundays at 7 p.m. through Oct. 30 at the Gaslight Theatre's eastside parking lot, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson. Tickets: 520-886-9428.
WALK
Enjoy low-impact exercise in the fresh air with the Better Than Ever Walking Group on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 7 a.m. at Green Valley's Canoa Hills Trails Park off Camino del Sol. Info: Kathy Wong, 520-625-0159.
LUNCH
To-go S.O.U.L. lunches are available through a drive-through take out on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. 520-625-2612.
MUSIC
Terry Hanck with the Bad News Blues Band take the stage for an evening of blues, R&B, and soul on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.