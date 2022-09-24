5 Things To Do

Celebrate Birthday Friday at Friends In Deed on Sept. 30, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Enjoy refreshments with old friends and new. 301 W. Camino Casa Verde, Green Valley. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Dance, Dance, Dance on Oct. 1 at Canoa Hills Center hosted by the Saturday Night Dance Club. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., music from 6 to 9 p.m. Open to the public; guest fee. DJ Music with a variety of dance styles. BYOB and a light snack for your table, optional. Attire is smart casual; no shorts or flip flops. Info, Carol: 520-275-1559.
Bring your pets for the Blessing Of The Animals at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. Every year throughout the world, people celebrate the Feast of St. Francis with prayers for creation and a blessing of the animals. Saint Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Cañada Drive.
MOVIE IN THE PARK presents "The Addams Family 2," (PG) 8 p.m. at North Santa Cruz Park, 14455 S. Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard. Bring a chair or blanket and join the Town of Sahuarita and Rancho Sahuarita for a free movie in the park! Food trucks.
Storytime with a Ranger Oct. 1 and every Saturday through October, from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Tumacacori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Young children can gather in the visitor center courtyard garden to join in reading children's books. Entrance is free for participating families.
