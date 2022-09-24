5 Things To Do

Celebrate Birthday Friday at Friends In Deed on Sept. 30, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Enjoy refreshments with old friends and new. 301 W. Camino Casa Verde, Green Valley. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.

Dance, Dance, Dance on Oct. 1 at Canoa Hills Center hosted by the Saturday Night Dance Club. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., music from 6 to 9 p.m. Open to the public; guest fee. DJ Music with a variety of dance styles. BYOB and a light snack for your table, optional. Attire is smart casual; no shorts or flip flops. Info, Carol: 520-275-1559.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?