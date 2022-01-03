5 Things To Do

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

MUSIC

James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash celebrates the music of the “Man in Black” on Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. at Green Valley Recreation's West Center Auditorium, 1111 South GVR Drive. Tickets: 520-625-0288 or gvrec.org

BIRDING

Explore birding hotspots from the courtyard to the Santa Cruz River on a Bird Walk on Jan. 8 at 8:30 a.m. at Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 I-19 Frontage Road. Bring water, binoculars & walking shoes. 520-377-5060.

MARKET

Check out the fresh produce and a variety of craft items for sale at the La Posada Farmer's & Artisan Market, 655 S. Park Centre Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday, including Jan. 10. Details: 520-603-8116.

ART

The Arizona Aqueous XXXVI exhibit Opening Reception, featuring water media on paper and artist awards, takes place Jan. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road. Details: 520-398-2371.

HISTORY

Popular historian Jack Lasseter presents a spellbinding story of “The Making of the U.S. Constitution” on Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?