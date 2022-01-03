5 Things To Do

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
MUSIC
James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash celebrates the music of the “Man in Black” on Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. at Green Valley Recreation's West Center Auditorium, 1111 South GVR Drive. Tickets: 520-625-0288 or gvrec.org
BIRDING
Explore birding hotspots from the courtyard to the Santa Cruz River on a Bird Walk on Jan. 8 at 8:30 a.m. at Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 I-19 Frontage Road. Bring water, binoculars & walking shoes. 520-377-5060.
MARKET
Check out the fresh produce and a variety of craft items for sale at the La Posada Farmer's & Artisan Market, 655 S. Park Centre Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday, including Jan. 10. Details: 520-603-8116.
ART
The Arizona Aqueous XXXVI exhibit Opening Reception, featuring water media on paper and artist awards, takes place Jan. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road. Details: 520-398-2371.
HISTORY
Popular historian Jack Lasseter presents a spellbinding story of “The Making of the U.S. Constitution” on Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
