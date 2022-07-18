The Pete Swan Quintet, with 5 top Southwestern jazz musicians, presents a Tribute to Duke Ellington on July 22 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
FARMERS MARKET
Browse for fresh vegetables, roasted coffee, flaky pastries, handmade artisan goods, jewelry and Southwest crafts at the Heirloom Farmers Market on Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Green Valley Village, 101 S. La Cañada Drive.
BOOK CLUB
As The Page Turns Book Club welcomes adults to a virtual book discussion on “Anxious People” on July 20 from 3 to 4 p.m., presented by the Caviglia-Arivaca Library. Register now for Zoom link available on July 19: 520-594-5235.
RACING
Tucson Dragway presents Wednesday Night Drags and Open Test & Tune for ages 7 to 97, from 6 to 10 p.m., with gates open at 4 p.m., on the Pima County Fairgrounds, 12000 S. Houghton Road. info@tucsondragway.com
CANINE CLUB
Green Valley Canine Club offers an Education Session for GVR members to learn to use the right harness & leash for your dog on July 20, 1 to 2 p.m., at the Canoa Ranch Social Center, 5750 S. Turquoise Canyon Drive. RSVP: info@gvrcanine.org
