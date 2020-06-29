5 Things To Do

MUSIC
Enjoy “A Salute to America!” featuring Armen Dirtadian and The Manhattan Dolls, on July 6 at 6 p.m. at The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson. Tickets: 520-886-9528 or www.thegaslighttheatre.com
LABYRINTH
Come visit the The University of Arizona Poetry Center's outdoor labyrinth, and social distance while sharing your thought in chalk, and check out poems hung in the windows at 1508 E. Helen St. in Tucson.
FIREWORKS
View Fourth of July fireworks, presented by the Town of Sahuarita, on July 4, with an 8:30 p.m. launch from Wrightson Ridge School's Park. The park's closed to the public, but viewing is encouraged from home or surrounding parking lots.
DRIVERS
Volunteers are needed to drive cancer patients to and from treatment in Green Valley/Sahuarita for the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery®. Contact Taylor, 602-760-6474, taylor.ransom@cancer.org. www.cancer.org
CONCERT
The Tucson Studio and UA Presents are offering a Remote Concert Series, including Shaun Harris and LUGO on July 2. Details, including past performances, are available at https://thetucsonstudio.com/