MUSIC
Enjoy Strait Country with Kevin Sterner & the Strait Country Band, part of the Outdoor Gaslight Porch Series, on Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. on the east side of The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. Tickets: 520-886-9428
FID
Friends In Deed is arranging rides to medical appointments; phone 520-625-4424. It also is loaning out medical equipment including walkers and more at its office at 301 Camino Casa Verde, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
RUN
Run with Roosters Kinney Road 5 Miler run and walk is Aug. 23, with a 5:50 a.m. start & end at Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road. Virtual 5 Miler also available. Presented by Everyone Runs, everyoneruns@comcast.net, 520-797-7867.
EXERCISE
Join in a Virtual Tucson Parks and Recreation Pilates Class with Lana for a low-intensity, calorie-burning workout at your leisure by going to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4UmxKdF-YI
CONCERT
Hot Club of Tucson is featured Aug. 20 as part of The Tucson Studio and UA Presents Remote Concert Series, promoting community resources for the performing arts. Visit: thetucsonstudio.com