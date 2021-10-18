5 Things To Do

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
MUSIC
Enjoy a live, in-person performance by Grammy-winning Arizona State Balladeer Dolan Ellis, presented by the Tubac Center of the Arts on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at the TCA, 9 Plaza Road. Package of two tickets: 520-398-2371.
NATURE
Take a look at pumpkins & native members of the Cucurbitceae squash or melon family, on Nature Online's virtual presentation on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m., presented by Pima County Parks & Recreation. For free tickets: 520-724-5375.
FOOTBALL
Cheer on the Sahuarita Unified School District's Walden Grove Red Wolves football team when it takes on the Casa Grande Union Cougars on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at the WGHS field, 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road. info@sahuarita.net
SOCIAL
All are welcome to enjoy “Acoustic Music” by Brian Osborn, plus light refreshments, at the FID Friday Social on Oct. 22 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Details: 520-625-1150.
BIRDING
Those with limited mobility can join the “Slow Birding” program, with modified pace, distance & terrain, to see hummingbirds, sparrows & more on Oct. 22 at 8 a.m. at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road. 520-724-5375.