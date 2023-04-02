5 Things To Do

Listen to an Art Talk with Tucson Museum of Art Docent Chuck Tampico as he discusses the meaning in public art on April 5 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Joyner-Green Valley Library located at 601 N. La Canada Drive, Green Valley.
Attend the Green Valley Gardeners' Seminar and learn about Mission Garden, a living agricultural museum located at the site of the Native American S-cuk Son village, April 6 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at GVR Canoa Hills Center in the Saguaro Room at 3660 S. Camino del Sol in Green Valley.
Visit Tombstone's Annual Rose Festival and see the world's largest rose tree, April 7 through April 9 in downtown Tombstone; 311 E. Allen Street; info: 702-290-5290.
Hop over to Bunny Bonanza on April 8 and meet the Easter Bunny from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park; 1905 N. Old Nogales Highway, in Sahuarita.
Explore 2nd Saturdays Downtown offering a mix of local musicians, artists, vendors, performers and food trucks, April 8 starting at 5 p.m. along Congress Street and Scott Avenue in downtown Tucson; info at 2ndsaturdaysdowntown.com.
