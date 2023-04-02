5 Things To Do

Listen to an Art Talk with Tucson Museum of Art Docent Chuck Tampico as he discusses the meaning in public art on April 5 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Joyner-Green Valley Library located at 601 N. La Canada Drive, Green Valley.

Attend the Green Valley Gardeners' Seminar and learn about Mission Garden, a living agricultural museum located at the site of the Native American S-cuk Son village, April 6 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at GVR Canoa Hills Center in the Saguaro Room at 3660 S. Camino del Sol in Green Valley.



