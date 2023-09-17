5 Things To Do

Enjoy the slower pace of an old-fashioned carnival with a college rodeo, pro bull riding exhibition, live music, agricultural competitions, 4-H/FFA displays, art and quilts, music, and food vendors at the 99th Annual Cochise County Fair, running September 21 through September 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Cochise County Fairgrounds; 3677 N. Leslie Canyon Road, Douglas; info: 520-364-3819.
Celebrate National Public Lands Day September 23 with free admission to our national parks like Saguaro National Parks East and West, Casa Grande Ruins National Monument and Tumacacori National Historical Park; info: www.nps.gov.
See some outstanding vehicles at the Green Valley Elks Lodge 2592 Classic Charity Car Show presenting the Arizona Elks Major Projects 2023 Kawasaki TERYX KRX®4 1000 SE and trailer, September 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Green Valley Elks Lodge 2592; 2951 S. Camino Mercado, GV; info: 520-360-2625.
Celebrate SaludArte at this family-friendly event hosted by the Pima County Health Department and the Arts Foundation on September 24, featuring community-inspired art by Jhonattan & Samantha Arango, live performances, food trucks, raffles and health resources all at the Community Performance & Art Center; 1250 W. Continental Road, GV.
Attend a recital where the audience determines CJ Madsen's entire program at Music in the Moment, September 25 with performances starting at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Community Performance & Art Center, located at 1250 W. Continental Road, GV; info: performingartscenter.org.
