5 Things To Do

WILDLIFE
Join 90-minute Arizona Game & Fish wildlife lectures twice a month. Next up on Jan. 28, 6:30 to 8 p.m., is a Bats of Arizona program. Register: https://www.register-ed.com/programs/arizona/186-world-of-wonder
TOUR
Experience historic Tubac, the Anza Trail & more on the Ranger-Guided “The River Made Me” Tour on Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to noon, at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 1 Burruel St. https://www.tubacpresidio.org/events
MARKET
The Heirloom Farmers Market runs Wednesdays, including Jan. 20 & 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with artisan goods, jewelry, southwest flavors & more at the Green Valley Village on Esperance Boulevard. Masks required. 520-882-2157.
ADVENTURE
Colossal Cave Mountain Park in Tucson is open daily 8 a.m to 4 p.m. for hiking, biking, horseback riding, as well as camping, and classic cave tours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with online registration. Visit: colossalcave.com
CIRCUS
Zoppe Family Drive-In Circus, a multimedia drive-in show viewed from your car, performs through Jan. 31 with afternoon & evening shows in Tucson's Mercado District, 131 Linda Ave. Tickets: www.zoppe.net