5 Things To Do

CONCERT
Enjoy straight-ahead jazz, latin, funk, and reggae when the popular Larry Redhouse Trio performs May 21 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Arts Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
WALK
Join the Better Than Ever Walking Group for some exercise and camaraderie at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays at Green Valley’s Desert Meadows Park and/or Saturdays at Canoa Hills Trails Park. Details: Kathy, 520-625-0159.
SOCIAL
Get your “happy on” when Larry Hall plays great music at the FID Friday Social, and enjoy light refreshments, on May 21 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.
TOUR
Go underground and back in time on a 45-minute guided tour, available 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Titan Missile Museum, 1580 W. Duval Mine Road. Masks required. Tickets: https://titanmissilemuseum.org/buy-tickets-online/
THEATRE
When Greg and Kate move to Manhattan, and Greg brings home a street-smart lab/poodle mix, trouble brews in “Sylvia,” running through June 5 at Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road in Tucson. Tickets: 520-327-4242.