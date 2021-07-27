5 Things To Do

SOCIAL
All are welcome at the FID Friday Social to celebrate those with July birthdays and enjoy cake and beverages on July 30 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Details: 520-625-1150.
SAFARI
Enjoy live music, games & wildlife activities, food & drink special & more at Summer Safari Saturday Nights, including July 31 featuring Animal Athletes, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. 520-791-3204.
MOVIE
All ages are welcome for free at the “Wizard and a Movie” on July 31, with 7 p.m. wizardry activities & 8 p.m. movie “The Sorcerer's Apprentice” at Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas. 520-445-7850.
CONCERT
The Gaslight Monday Night Concert Series presents Country Classics with Kevin Sterner and The Strait Country Band on Sept, 6 at 8 p.m. at The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson. Tickets: 520-886-9428.
THEATRE
All ages can enjoy the “Once Upon This Time” show on July 30 & 31 at 7 p.m. or August 1 at 3 p.m. at Live Theatre Workshop's Children's Theatre, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road in Tucson. livetheatreworkshop.org/shows/att-now.html