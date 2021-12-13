5 Things To Do

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
HOLIDAY FUN
Enjoy a stroll through thousands of holiday lights on display at Christmas at Canoa, Tuesdays through Saturdays through Dec. 23, with holiday music on Saturday evenings, at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. 520-724-5375.
HIKE
Join Park Rangers to explore the Anza Trail within Tumacácori National Historical Park on a Guided Full Moon Hike on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. along the Santa Cruz River bottom. Wear hiking shoes, dress for cool weather. 520-377-5061.
WINTERFEST
Santa Claus comes right down Sahuarita Center Way at the Winterfest — A December to Remember, with a light parade, tree lighting, laser show & more on Dec. 18, 5 to 9 p.m., at Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way.
SING-ALONG
Come enjoy an entertaining Holiday Sing-Along, presented by the Green Valley Concert Band, on Dec. 18 at noon at the Barrio at Desert Meadows Park, off Abrego Drive, at the south end of the park. Bring your chairs.
CONCERT
Enjoy holiday music when Joe Bourne & his musicians present Upbeat and Sweet with a Holiday Twist on Dec. 15 at 3 & 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 52-399-1750.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone