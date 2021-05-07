5 Things to Do

SOCIAL
Enjoy a sing-along with Roy Kenny, along with light refreshments, as the Friday Social returns on May 14 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Details: 520-625-1150.
LUNCH
All are welcome to receive a meal at no cost at the drive-thru S.O.U.L. Lunch on Thursday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. Details: 520-625-2612.
THEATER
All ages can enjoy the drive-in presentation of “The Tortoise and the Hare” Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. & Sundays at 10:30 a.m. through May 23 at Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. Tickets: 520-327-4242.
MUSIC
Enjoy Jazz, a bit of Blues, songs from the American Songbook & more when the Sheryl Ann Starlight Quartet performs May 14 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
HOCKEY
Enjoy all the action when the Tucson Roadrunners hockey hit the ice May 14 at 7 p.m. & May 16 at 3 p.m. at the Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. in Tucson. Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/tucson-roadrunners-tucson-arizona