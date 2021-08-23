5 Things to Do

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
LUNCH
Treat yourself to a nutritious take-out meal at the S.O.U.L Lunch drive-thru on August 26 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior parking lot at 555 S. La Cañada Drive. Details: 520-625-2612.
SKITS
Enjoy old-time radio skits featuring Gracie Allen & George Burns, Abbott and Costello & more as the GVR Players perform August 26 at 2 p.m. at the GVR West Center auditorium, 1111 S. GVR Drive. Tickets: 520-625-0288.
SOCIAL
All are welcome at the FID Friday Social to celebrate those with August birthdays and enjoy cake and beverages on August 27 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Details: 520-625-1150.
MOVIE
The Amado Community Alliance and Serenity First Counseling present a free screening of “Four Good Days” on August 28 at 1:30 p.m. at Desert Sky Cinema, 70 Duval Mine Road. Register: tinyurl.com/FourGoodDaysPass
EXHIBIT
Come view a new variety of Southwest paintings by artist Paula Altamirano, on exhibit through Sept. 30 in the Theater Lobby at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. For times: 520-399-1750.