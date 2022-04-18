5 Things To Do

From Chopin to Standards, Bach to Broadway, the Beatles and Michael Bublé, Doug Montgomery's live Piano Bar is sure to entertain on April 22 at 7 p.m. at Tubac Center of the Arts, #9 Plaza Road. Tickets: 520-398-2371.
FAIR
The Pima County Fair is back at “Reunite Under the Lights!” running April 21 to May 1. Opens 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 11 a.m. Saturdays-Sundays at the fairgrounds on South Houghton Road. Visit pimacountyfair.com
FIESTA
Enjoy live music, water & carnival activities, arts & crafts, a roller skating rink, food trucks, a beer & wine garden and more at Fiesta Sahuarita on April 23 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas.
RACING
It's Fan Appreciation Night on April 23, featuring Thunder Trucks, Modifieds, Pro Stock & Mini-Stocks on the oval track at Tucson Speedway, 11955 South Harrison Road. Gates open 5, with racing until 10 p.m.
SOCIAL
Guitar music by The Outlaws is featured, along with light refreshments, at the Friday Social on April 22 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 West Camino Casa Verde. All are welcome. 520-625-1150.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone