5 Things to Do

ART
Enjoy an “Arizona's Spectacular Wildlife” exhibit, featuring photography by Rob Boone, at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, by appointment and before concerts. 520-399-1750.
SOCIAL
Be entertained by Sue Ritchie, the “Miracle Lady,” with her “Words of Wisdom” at the Friday Social on June 11, 9 to 11 a.m., with light refreshments, at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.
BIRDING
All ages can don a mask and join a birding enthusiast to view sparrows, raptors & waterfowl on June 15, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., at the Historic Canoa Ranch pond, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road in Green Valley. Register: 520-724-5375.
CLUB
GV Stamp, Coin and Collectable Club welcomes new members and meets June 15, and each third Wednesday of the month, from noon to 3 p.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-909-8384 or 520-682-8424.
FITNESS
Fun family activities are on tap at the free National Family Fitness Day on June 12, 9 to 11 a.m. at Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park on Old Nogales Highway. Register: https://secure.rec1.com/AZ/sahuarita-az/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE1NTAxMDE=