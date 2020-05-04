HIKE
Practice social distancing while exploring the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail, accessible at trailheads including Historic Canoa Ranch, Tumacacori National Historical Park and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park.
FOSTER
House and care for one or two kittens until they're spayed/neutered and ready for adoption (4 and 6 weeks old and eating on their own). One to three-month commitment; food and supplies provided. Paws Patrol, 520-207-4024.
MUSIC
The National Parks Store is offering digital Music in the Parks programs, including Night Skies and Storms at Aztec Ruins National Monument, Concert: Remembering The Songs, and El Corrido de Anza. Visit: wnpa.org/news
WILDLIFE
Wildlife To Go videos, featuring coral reefs, Arizona by Night, streams, and many types of intriguing animals, are offered by the International Wildlife Museum in Tucson. Visit: https://www.thewildlifemuseum.org/videos/
ADOT Kids
Fun activities, an art challenge, and more math, science & creativity is available from the Arizona Department of Transportation at azdot.gov/ADOTKids and azdot.gov.blog