5 Things To Do

LUNCH
All are welcome at the nutritious drive-thru S.O.U.L. Lunch on April 22 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Green Valley's Lutheran Church of the Rise Savior parking lot, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. Details: 520-625-2612.
ART
“The Wyeths: Three Generations,” with 60-plus paintings, drawings & illustrations, runs Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through May 9 at the Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave. Details: 520-616-2687.
MUSIC
Enjoy a soulful, rockin’, funky evening of music with the popular Amber Norgaard Band on April 28 at 3 & 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
CELEBRATION
Celebrate spring at Art in Bloom, Madaras Gallery’s floral paintings show by artist Diana Madaras, running through April 30 at the gallery at 3035 N. Swan Road in Tucson. Details: www.madaras.com or 520-615-3001.
JOURNEY
Illusionist, mentalist and performance artist Scott Silven presents a virtual, mesmerizing journey to his in rural Scotland, courtesy of Arizona Arts Live, April 20-25. Tickets: https://am.ticketmaster.com/arizonaarts/thejourney#/