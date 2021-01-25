5 Things To Do

PARKS
The National Parks Store in Tucson presents digital programs on Tumacácori National Historical Park, Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve, Washita Battlefield National Historic Site & more. Visit: wnpa.org/news
MUSIC
Enjoy a crossover string quartet/rock band when the four women musicians of Spinphony perform on violins, cello and 5 string for GVR members at the GVR Live! Show on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. at the West Center. Tickets: 520-625-3440.
PETS
Pets and their people can join in a fun, educational virtual Pet-A-Rama event presented on Jan. 30 at Facebook@SahuaritaParksandRecreation with dogs at 9 a.m., cats at 10 a.m., birds at 11 a.m. and fish at noon.
EXHIBIT
The “Arizona Aqueous” exhibit, a water media tradition for 34 years that engages artists from across the country, is on display through Feb. 21 at the Tubac Center for the Art , 9 Plaza Road. Details: 520-398-2371.
COOKING
Learn essential knife skills with Master Chef Judith Baigent-King, presented via Zoom by Flying Aprons Tucson Zoom Cooking Class, on Jan. 28, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Details: flying-aprons-tucson