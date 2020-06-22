5 Things to Do

SHOP
The Animal League of Green Valley's Attic Thrift Store is now open Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays & Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon, with face masks & social distancing required. Pet adoptions by appointment: 520-625-3170.
LUNCH
To-go S.O.U.L. lunches are available through a drive-through take out on June 25 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. 520-625-2612.
AUTHOR SERIES
Tucson Festival of Books presents a Facebook Live conversation with Marin Sardy, author of “The Edge of Every Day: Sketches of Schizophrenia,” on July 1 at 3 p.m. via https://www.facebook.com/tucsonfestivalofbooks
PHOTOS
Arizona Game & Fish Department's annual wildlife photo contest is underway, with entries accepted through Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. Photos may not include people or recognizable man-made objects. Visit: https://www.arizonahighways.com/submit-photo
SAGUARO PARK
Visitor info, water and restrooms are open each morning, 8 a.m. to noon, plus roads, trails, picnic areas and comfort stations, at Saguaro National Park. Contactless collection of entrance fees and some passes. https://www.nps.gov/sagu/planyourvisit/ways-to-pay-fees.htm