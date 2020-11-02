5 Things to Do

CONCERT
Experience exciting Japanese ensemble drumming when Odaiko Sonora takes the stage Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
BENEFIT
Enjoy a free streaming benefit concert, online auction & door prizes to support veterans art programs at the “Let It Ring” Veteran's Day Concert on Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. Tickets:https://saaca.thundertix.com/donations/levels?campaign_id=1159
FESTIVAL
The Sahuarita Chalk Art Adventure, open to the public & professional artists, is Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Anamax, North Santa Cruz, Parque los Arroyos and Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal town parks. https://www.saaca.org/sahuaritachalkart.html
MEALS
Come dig in at SXCF Catering's First Friday Food Sales with rotating breakfast or lunch menu, including soups, salads, tepary beans and burros, at the San Xavier Co-op Farm, 8100 S. Oidak Wog in Tucson. 520-295-3774.
MUSIC
Enjoy jazz & rhythmic Brazilian & Latin-jazz piano styles when Beth Lederman performs Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at Green Valley Recreation's West Center, 1111 GVR Drive, with precautions in place. Tickets for GVR members: 520-625-0433.