5 Things to Do

SOCIAL
All are welcome to enjoy musical entertainment by Roy Gregton at the Friday Social on May 9 from 9 to 10:30 a.m., with light refreshments, at Friends In Deed, 301 West Camino Casa Verde. Details: 520-625-1150.
ART
Come view “An Inner Astronomy” exhibit, featuring the works of Catherine Nash, plus guest artist Robert Renfrow, daily through May 23 at the Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road. For hours & other exhibits: 520-398-2371.
ANIMALS
Join in an “Animal Training: Behind the Scenes” session on May 13 or May 28, 11 a.m. to noon, at Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum's Warden Oasis Theater, 2021 N. Kinney Road. Details & registration: 520-883-2702.
PARKS
The National Parks Store in Tucson presents a mix of digital programs including the Anza Virtual Fun Run, Tumacácori National Historical Park, plus Channel Islands Live on Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. and more. Visit: wnpa.org/news
MUSIC
Enjoy an evening of gypsy jazz, French jazz and more when Hot Club of Tucson entertains outdoors on May 12 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center patio, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.