5 Things To Do

MUSIC
The Green Valley Stage Band will perform an eclectic blend of jazz standards from the big band era on March 11 at 4 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center patio, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-339-1750.
ART
View artworks in person at 9 Plaza Road, register, then bid online for your favorite at the Tubac Center of the Arts' Spring into Art Online Auction, running March 3 through March 17. Details: 520-398-2371.
WALK
Join a ranger-guided walk through history and nature on the 1/2- mile Santa Cruz River Walk on March 7, 9:30 to 11 a.m., at Tumacácori National Historical Park. Meet at Visitor Center. 520-377-5060 or nps.gov/tuma
TOUR
Learn how art and history meet at “The Exuberance! Garden Crawl Tour,” featuring art and gardening works on March 7, 11 a.m. to noon, at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 1 Burrel St. Register: https://www.tubacpresidio.org/events-1/the-exuberance-garden-crawl-tour-march-7th
CONCERT
Enjoy an evening with the OnesAll Band playing funk and groove on March 6, at 6 p.m. at the Outdoor Gaslight Porch Series at the Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson. Tickets: 520-886-9428 (M-F 11 am. to 4 p.m.)