5 Things To Do

ART

Learn about beautiful, ancient Hohokam art, including pottery, jewelry, stoneware & shell artwork, at the GVR Forum Club on Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. at the GVR Desert Hills Center, 2980 S. Camino del Sol. $2 per non-members.

LUNCH

Enjoy a delicious meal at the S.O.U.L Lunch in the Fellowship Hall, or take it home, on Dec. 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. Details: 520-625-2612.

MARKET

Shop for fresh veggies, pastries, handmade artisan goods, jewelry and crafts of the Southwest at the weekly Green Valley Village Farmers & Artisans Market, including Dec. 22 & 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 101 S. La Cañada Drive.

EXHIBIT

Come view totems, tree dangles, steel animals & plants at the Outdoor Botanical Blacksmith Art Exhibit at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 1 Burruel St., Wednesdays through Sundays through April 2022. 520-398-2252.

FUN CLUB

Ages 6 to 14 can join the Winter Break Fun Club, featuring Frosty's Blizzard, on Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Anamax Recreation Center, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas. Details: https://sahuaritaaz.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=996

