5 Things to Do

LUNCH
All are welcome to enjoy a drive-thru to-go meal at the S.O.U.L. Lunch on March 25, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior parking lot, 555 S. La Cañada Drive.
MUSICAL
Enjoy classic barbershop quartet harmonies and melodies when “Forever Plaid,” presented by Southern Arizona Performing Arts Co., takes the stage April 2-3 at the Community Performance & Arts Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. 520-399-1750.
BASH
All-ages households can join in a Pinata Bash at on March 27, 10 to 10:45 or 11 to 11:45 a.m., at Anamax Recreation Center, 17501 S. Camino del las Quintas. Registration: https://sahuaritaaz.gov/552/Activities-Programs
WILDLIFE
Join a final 90-minute Arizona Game & Fish wildlife lecture on March 28, 6:30 to 8 p.m., featuring a Rattlesnakes of Arizona program. Register: https://www.register-ed.com/programs/arizona/186-world-of-wonder
EASTER
Ages 18 and younger are welcome at the EGGstravaganza Drive-Thru, with contactless pick-up of goodie bags, on March 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Mansfield Park, 2160 N. 6th Ave. in Donna Liggins Center parking lot, Tucson.