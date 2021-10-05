5 Things To Do

5 Things To Do 10.6.21

MUSIC

The Green Valley Summer Big Band presents a program of exciting big band arrangements when it performs Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.

MEDITATION

An opportunity to grow in love, harmony and wellness is available when the GV Meditation Group gathers on Sundays, including Oct. 10, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Posada Life Community Services, 780 S. Park Centre Ave. 520-891-7478.

TOUR

All ages can join a Walking Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch, featuring vintage buildings, corrals & special exhibits of people of Canoa, on Oct. 9, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road. Tickets: 520-724-5375.

CRAFTS

Come enjoy and share techniques of needlepoint, knitting, crocheting & other needle and thread projects at the GVR Needle Arts Club on Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. at Casa Paloma 1, 400 W. Circulo Del Paladin. Details; 713-324-5221.

MOVIE

Enjoy a family outing at the Movie in the Park, featuring “The Addams Family” showing at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the town of Sahuarita's Anamax Park, field 4, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas. Details: 520-445-7850.

