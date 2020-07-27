5 Things To Do

PLANT FEST
Be an exhibitor in the UA Campus Arboretum & Arizona Community Tree Council 's Arizona Virtual Plant Festival by submitting a no-fees application now. Exhibits added monthly, plus Oct. 18 special events schedule. Contact: ann.audrey.1@gmail.com
CRAFTS
A Virtual Wizardry Fest event via Zoom, presented by Sahuarita Parks and Recreation, is July 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Wizardry Storytime, Wand Making, Potions Workshop & more. Supply list posted at Sahuaritaaz.gov/parksandrec
MUSIC
Enjoy Country favorites at “Country Couples” featuring Eric and Todd Thompson, part of the Outdoor Gaslight Porch Series, on Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. on the east side of The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. Tickets: 520-886-9428.
POETRY
The University of Arizona Poetry Center presents episode 2 of Poetry Centered, with Ada Limón: A Way Forward, via podcasts or on the website: poetry.arizona.edu
MUSEUM
Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block reopens July 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, with safety protocols & the new Kasser Family Wind of Latin American Art. Reserved tickets & limited walk-in tickets. 520-624-2333.