5 Things to Do

OUTDOORS
All ages can explore the pond and cienega for amberwings, skimmers & more at Dragons and Damsels on June 22, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. Online registration. 520-724-5375.
RACING
Tucson Parks & Recreation welcomes adults and youths to take part in 1-mile, 2K & 5K Road Races on June 17, with 5:30 p.m. registration and 6 p.m. racing, at Freedom Park. 5000 E. 29th St. in Tucson. 520-275-9032.
MUSIC
Listen to rock, funk and rhythm & blues when Onesall Band, with Kathi McKay & family, performs June 30 at 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
SOCIAL
Enjoy an interesting slide show of Madera Canyon with naturalist Doug Moore at the FID Friday Social, plus refreshments, on June 18 from 9 to 11 a.m., at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.
DANCE
GVR Saturday Night Dance Club resumes at Canoa Hills Social Center on June 19, 6:3o to 9:30 p.m., with DJ Michael Nunez. Members $5, guests $8 per person. BYOB and light snacks. Attire is nightclub chic. Carol: 520-275-1559.