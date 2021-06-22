5 Things to Do

MUSIC
Listen to an acoustic mix of country rock, love songs, silly songs & more when Arizona singer/songwriter Andy Hersey performs July 6 at 7 p.m at the GVR West Center, 1111 S. GVR Drive. Tickets: 520-625-0288.
LUNCH
Enjoy a nutritious take-out meal at the S.O.U.L Lunch drive-thru on June 24 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior parking lot at 555 S. La Cañada Drive. Details: 520-625-2612.
FORUM
Learn about the endangered jaguars in a virtual showing of “Where Jaguars Roam: The Northern jaguar Project & the Return of a Legend,” presented by Border Community Alliance, on June 25 at 2 p.m. Details: 520-398-3229.
SOCIAL
Come celebrate all those with June birthdays, and enjoy birthday cake and light refreshments, at the FID Friday Social on June 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.
CINEMA
Enjoy the comedy/drama “Saint Frances” at Cinema Under the Stars today at 8:30 p.m. at the Mercado Annex Festival Grounds, 267 S. Avenida del Convento in Tucson. Doors open 7:30 p.m. Details: wwwArizonaList.org