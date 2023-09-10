5 Things To Do

Meet others with Parkinson's and hear about the latest activities at the Parkinson's Meet & Greet on September 14 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Arizona Family Restaurant; 80 W. Esperanza Boulevard, GV; info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Join the Medical Reserve Corp of So. Arizona's meeting and learn how Stop The Bleed is much more than a first aide course, September 13 starting at 12 p.m. in the Continental Shopping Plaza 2nd floor classroom at 210 W. Continental Road, GV; info: 303-947-7914.
Spend a day at the Santa Cruz County Fair featuring carnival rides, livestock shows, rodeos, live music, food vendors, farmers market, and so much more September 15 - 17 starting at 9 a.m. daily at the Sonoita Fairgrounds; 3142 S. Highway 83, Sonoita; info: 520-455-5553.
See if you can master the corn-fusing adventure through Apple Annie's 20 acre Corn-tastic Corn Maze open daily through October 31st at Apple Annie's Produce Farm; 6405 Williams Road in Willcox; info: 520-384-4685.
Enjoy a live performance by the Green Valley Summer Chorus under the direction of Tamara Kahrimanis, September 16th from 7 to 9 p.m. and September 17th from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Community Performance & Art Center located at 1250 W. Continental Road, GV; info: performingartscenter.org.
