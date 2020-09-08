5 Things To Do

SHOW
Enjoy an outdoor Super Songs of the '60s concert, from The Beatles to Buffalo Springfield, on Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway in Tucson. Reserve your parking spot: 520-886-9428.
WALK
Join the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona's 2020 Virtual Hunger Walk on Saturday, Sept. 12. Details and registration: communityfoodbank.org/HungerWalk
ZOO
Reid Park Zoo in Tucson has reopened daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for special summer viewing through Sept. 30, with face masks & social distancing required. Details & tickets: Reidparkzoo.org
LUNCH
To-go S.O.U.L. lunches are available through a drive-through take out on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. 520-625-2612.
MUSICAL
Live Theatre Workshop's virtual Musical Menagerie features more than 20 LTW artists performing favorite musical numbers for its Children's Theatre on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets: https://www.livetheatreworkshop.org/shows/special-event.html