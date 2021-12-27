Purchase Access

CELEBRATION

Kevin Krentz Delightful Perfection New Year's Eve Celebration features Kevin and Haeyoon Krentz on cello with violinist Lauren Roth on Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. at the Tubac Center of the Arts, #9 Plaza Road. Tickets: 520-398-2371.

PHOTOGRAPHY

Come view the JOY Photography Exhibit, featuring photos by Santa Cruz County youth, inside the Griffin Museum at Tubac Presidio State Historic Paek, 1 Burrel St. in Tubac, Wednesdays through Sundays through April 2022.

DANCING

Enjoy night tango dancing to live music at the New Year's Eve Milonga, with music by Tango Llaneros, on Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to midnight, at the GVR Las Campanas Center, 565 W. Belltower Drive. BYOB & snacks. 520-625-3488.

MARKET

Fresh produce and a good variety of handmade crafts are featured at the La Posada Farmer's & Artisan Market, presented by Earth Made Farmer's Market, on Jan. 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 655 South Park Centre Ave. 520-603-8116.

MUSIC

All are welcome to hear the George Howard Band perform pop, traditional, rhythm & blues at Live Music at the Lake 90-minute concert on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. at Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. 520-445-7850.

