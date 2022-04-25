5 Things To Do

Enjoy a free, all-day International Jazz Day at the Mingus Centennial Jazz Fiesta on April 30, 11 a.m to 7 p.m. at Tubac's Barrio de Tubac Park, with performances by Alan Lewine Xtet, Kristy Hinds, Max Beckman's Mingus & more.
FRENCH
Parlez-vous francais? Come chat with a French native at the French Conversation Table by Brigitte's Bakery on April 27, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., during the Heirloom Farmers Market, 101 S. La Cañada Drive. 520-305-3320.
TRUNK SALE
Come shop garage sale items, arts & crafts, clothing and more at the monthly Trunk Sale on April 30, 8 a.m to noon at Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church, 71 E. Sahuarita Road. Vendor set-ups 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
MUSIC
The Kenny Endo Taiko Ensemble's Taiko Center of the Pacific 45th Anniversary Tour, Breaking Through Tradition to Innovation, is May 1 at 7 p.m. at CPAC, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
AEROBICS
Join a slow-paced Chair Aerobics class set to “oldies but goodies” music on Fridays from 10 to 10:45 a.m at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S. Camino del Sol. Wear athletic shoes & stay for the camaraderie.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone