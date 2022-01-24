5 Things To Do

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
JAZZ
Enjoy gypsy jazz as Postcards from Gypsyland, starring Hot Club of San Francisco, performs traditional songs & classics of the Paris clubs on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at the GVR West Center, 1111 S. GVR Drive. Tickets: 520-625-0288.
SOCIAL
Celebrate those with January birthdays at the FID “Birthday Friday” Social, with cake and photos, on Jan. 28, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Blood pressure checks also available. 520-625-1150.
BIRDING
All ages can join birding enthusiast Brian Nichols to view a variety of winter birds on Jan. 28, beginning at 8 a.m., at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I- 19 Frontage Road. Tickets: https://apm.activecommunities.com/nrpr
MUSIC
Green Valley Concert Band presents “For the Beauty of the Earth,” with a variety of music, on Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. at the Sahuarita Unified School District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. Tickets:CPAC or GVCB.org
SHOW
Experience The Glory of Beads, featuring a large selection of authentic Venetian glass beads & contemporary beads, on exhibit Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, at Canoa Ranch Resort, 5775 S. Camino del Sol.
