5 Things To Do

JAZZ

Enjoy gypsy jazz as Postcards from Gypsyland, starring Hot Club of San Francisco, performs traditional songs & classics of the Paris clubs on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at the GVR West Center, 1111 S. GVR Drive. Tickets: 520-625-0288.

SOCIAL

Celebrate those with January birthdays at the FID “Birthday Friday” Social, with cake and photos, on Jan. 28, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Blood pressure checks also available. 520-625-1150.

BIRDING

All ages can join birding enthusiast Brian Nichols to view a variety of winter birds on Jan. 28, beginning at 8 a.m., at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I- 19 Frontage Road. Tickets: https://apm.activecommunities.com/nrpr

MUSIC

Green Valley Concert Band presents “For the Beauty of the Earth,” with a variety of music, on Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. at the Sahuarita Unified School District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. Tickets:CPAC or GVCB.org

SHOW

Experience The Glory of Beads, featuring a large selection of authentic Venetian glass beads & contemporary beads, on exhibit Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, at Canoa Ranch Resort, 5775 S. Camino del Sol.

