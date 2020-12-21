5 Things to Do

LUNCH
Enjoy a traditional ham dinner to-go, with scalloped potatoes, green beans and Christmas cookies, at the S.O.U.L. Lunch on Dec. 24, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior parking lot, 555 S. La Cañada Drive.
NATURE
The National Parks Store presents Digital Programs with a Virtual Candlelight Tour at Fort Scott National Historic Site, a Chiricahua National Monument get-away, Winter Ecology at Great Basin Park, and more. Visit: www.nps.gov
EXHIBIT
View an Edwardian manor, Kwanzaa celebration and more at the “Holidays Around the World and Through Time” display, running through Jan. 10 at The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Campbell Drive in Tucson. Reservations: 520-881-0606.
ART
View innovative new work at the “Arizona Biennial 2020” exhibition at the Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave. in Tucson, with timed ticket admissions and virtual lectures. Visit: https://www.tucsonmuseumofart.org/
MUSIC
Tucson Repertory Orchestra presents a streaming concert of “String Serenade” on Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. via https://youtu.be/rAwOEAp0D2Q or https://www.facebook.com/events/910722776402803/ presented by Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance.