5 Things To Do

All are welcome at the free S.O.U.L Lunch for a delicious meal from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 24 in the Fellowship Hall, or to-go, at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. 520-625-2612.
MUSIC
Enjoy the 1980s AOR: When FM Ruled the World, with music by Toto, Foreigner & more on March 25 at 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
AEROBICS
Join a slow-paced Chair Aerobics class with “oldies but goodies” music & range of motion, strengthening & balancing moves on March 25, 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S. Camino del Sol. Wear athletic shoes.
EXHIBIT
Come view the Outdoor Botanical Blacksmith Art Exhibition in conjunction with the Arizona Artist Blacksmith Exhibit that runs through March 31 at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 1 Burruel St. 520-398-2252.
SOCIAL
Enjoy the music of Roy G and Roy K, along with the monthly birthday celebration & cake, at the Friday Social on March 25, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Details at 520-625-1150.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone