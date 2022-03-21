5 Things To Do

LUNCH

All are welcome at the free S.O.U.L Lunch for a delicious meal from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 24 in the Fellowship Hall, or to-go, at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. 520-625-2612.

MUSIC

Enjoy the 1980s AOR: When FM Ruled the World, with music by Toto, Foreigner & more on March 25 at 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.

AEROBICS

Join a slow-paced Chair Aerobics class with “oldies but goodies” music & range of motion, strengthening & balancing moves on March 25, 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S. Camino del Sol. Wear athletic shoes.

EXHIBIT

Come view the Outdoor Botanical Blacksmith Art Exhibition in conjunction with the Arizona Artist Blacksmith Exhibit that runs through March 31 at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 1 Burruel St. 520-398-2252.

SOCIAL

Enjoy the music of Roy G and Roy K, along with the monthly birthday celebration & cake, at the Friday Social on March 25, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Details at 520-625-1150.



