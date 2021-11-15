5 Things To Do

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SOCIAL
Enjoy toe-tapping music with Lance Swain, along with cake at the November birthday party, at the Friday Social on Nov. 18 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Details: 520-625-1150.
Two’s Company entertains at the GVR Dance Club on Nov. 20 at the Canoa Hills Center at 6 p.m. Public welcome. Free dance lesson 5:30 p.m. BYOB & light appetizer to share. Casual attire, but no shorts, please. 520-275-1559.
TOUR
Join a walking tour, featuring Juan Bautista de Anza's 1775 journey to colonize San Francisco, on Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road in Green Valley. 520-724-5375, www.pima.gov/nrpr
MUSIC
Enjoy folk, classical & popular music from many countries when harpist Alfredo Rolando Ortiz takes the stage on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Green Valley Recreation West Center auditorium. Tickets: 520-625-0288.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone