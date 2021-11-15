5 Things To Do

Enjoy toe-tapping music with Lance Swain, along with cake at the November birthday party, at the Friday Social on Nov. 18 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Details: 520-625-1150.

5K & MORE

All ages can join the inaugural Sahuarita Turkey Trot 5k & 1 mile Fun Run, presented by the Sahuarita Parks & Recreation Department, on Nov. 20, 9 to 11 a.m., at Anamax Park, Ramada 4. https://sahuaritaaz.gov/552/Activities-Programs

DANCE

Two’s Company entertains at the GVR Dance Club on Nov. 20 at the Canoa Hills Center at 6 p.m. Public welcome. Free dance lesson 5:30 p.m. BYOB & light appetizer to share. Casual attire, but no shorts, please. 520-275-1559.

TOUR

Join a walking tour, featuring Juan Bautista de Anza's 1775 journey to colonize San Francisco, on Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road in Green Valley. 520-724-5375, www.pima.gov/nrpr

MUSIC

Enjoy folk, classical & popular music from many countries when harpist Alfredo Rolando Ortiz takes the stage on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Green Valley Recreation West Center auditorium. Tickets: 520-625-0288.

